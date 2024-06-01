SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.72, but opened at $20.27. SentinelOne shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 2,265,334 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.04.
Insider Activity at SentinelOne
In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after acquiring an additional 584,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SentinelOne Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
