Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $293.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.33. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $364,483.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,934.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Kearney sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $85,588.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,934.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,776 shares of company stock worth $1,177,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Featured Stories

