SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance

China Renaissance started coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 74.56.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at 76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 56.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 67.05 and a 200-day moving average of 56.42. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 78.90.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.