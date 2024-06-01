Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
Shares of SHERF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Sherritt International Company Profile
