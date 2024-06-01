Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of SHERF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

