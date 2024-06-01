Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Shoprite Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

