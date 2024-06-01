Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Shoprite Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Shoprite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.