Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Increases By 13.0%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arhaus by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.48. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

