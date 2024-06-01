Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rises By 12.8%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at AstroNova

In other news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $494,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.6 %

ALOT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.91. 20,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112. The company has a market cap of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

