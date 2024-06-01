Short Interest in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Drops By 31.1%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSLQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 1,905,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,618. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

