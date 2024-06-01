Short Interest in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Drops By 31.1%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
TSLQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 1,905,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,618. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.