Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Rises By 54.2%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Down 1.1 %

BANDAI NAMCO stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.15. 29,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.77. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12-month low of C$8.72 and a 12-month high of C$12.50.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

