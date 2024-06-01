Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Expands By 67.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the April 30th total of 65,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Stock Down 4.3 %

BENF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,320.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beneficient stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

