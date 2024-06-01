Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Grows By 29.3%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Trading Up 1.6 %

BTOG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 216,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

