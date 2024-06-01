Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Expands By 93.8%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BGT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 71,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,248. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $13.97.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
