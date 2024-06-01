Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Declines By 15.1%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bragg Gaming Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.