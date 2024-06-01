Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Decreases By 33.8%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 153,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,666. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

About Burtech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.