Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Increases By 28.4%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FOF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 71,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

