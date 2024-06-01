Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expands By 29.9%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Docebo Price Performance
DCBO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 141,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,787. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Docebo has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $56.41.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
