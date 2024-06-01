Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expands By 29.9%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DCBO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 141,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,787. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Docebo has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Docebo by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

