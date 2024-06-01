Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Expands By 12.0%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 297,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 145,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $89.77 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

