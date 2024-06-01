Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Drops By 17.4%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 13,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,728. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.