Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expands By 86.9%

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBLGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 121,483 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 63,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.07. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 20.40%.

About Heritage Global

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.