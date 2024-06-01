Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expands By 86.9%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 121,483 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 63,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.07. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

