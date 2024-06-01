Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Expands By 30.1%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 294,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HNI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock worth $832,242. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in HNI by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in HNI by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 11.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth about $3,987,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.