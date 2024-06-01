Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Declines By 62.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the April 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

