Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Drops By 18.0%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,818.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $11.76 on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

