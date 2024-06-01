Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Drops By 18.0%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,818.0 days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $11.76 on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
