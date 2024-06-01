Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Drops By 18.0%

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,818.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $11.76 on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.