Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Grows By 55.4%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,100 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 1,215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.5 days.

Metro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTRAF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

