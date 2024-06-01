Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Grows By 55.4%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,100 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 1,215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.5 days.
Metro Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MTRAF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $56.51.
About Metro
