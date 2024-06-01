Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Drops By 20.0%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mondi Trading Up 0.1 %

MONDY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083. Mondi has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $44.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.9708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

