Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Increases By 55.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

PYNKF stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.