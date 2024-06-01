Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Increases By 55.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance
PYNKF stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
