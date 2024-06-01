Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Drops By 20.4%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 676,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Scholastic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $36.28. 151,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,577. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,410,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 4,475.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

