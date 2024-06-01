Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 27.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLCN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 6,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.