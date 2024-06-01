Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 27.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLCN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 6,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $28.52.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
