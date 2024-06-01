Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Declines By 19.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,461. Snowflake has a one year low of $133.59 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

