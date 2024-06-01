Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Declines By 19.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Snowflake Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,461. Snowflake has a one year low of $133.59 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
