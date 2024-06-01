Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rises By 93.1%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 82,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

