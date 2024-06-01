Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rises By 93.1%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
South32 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 82,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.87.
South32 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than South32
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.