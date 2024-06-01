Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Increases By 10.0%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 756,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 527,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,849. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.