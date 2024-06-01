Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Drops By 31.2%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.9 days.

Shares of SNMSF remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Friday. 261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

