Short Interest in SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) Drops By 27.8%

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 2,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
