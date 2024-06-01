Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Drops By 21.9%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.1 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
SYIEF remained flat at $117.00 during trading on Friday. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32.
About Symrise
