Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rises By 14.9%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 732,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Andersons Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.69. Andersons has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $615,349 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.