Short Interest in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expands By 32.9%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Clorox Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

