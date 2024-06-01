Short Interest in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expands By 32.9%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Clorox Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
