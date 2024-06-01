Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Rises By 34.8%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

GRX opened at $9.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth $273,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

