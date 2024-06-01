Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Rises By 34.8%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
GRX opened at $9.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.