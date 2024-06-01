Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 19.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TTNP remained flat at $6.51 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.96% and a negative net margin of 2,014.71%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

