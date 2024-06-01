Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Drops By 36.8%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 274,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,358. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

