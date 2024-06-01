Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Expands By 47.5%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOSCF opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

