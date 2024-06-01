Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Expands By 56.6%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $77.75.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
