Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Expands By 56.6%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

