Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Decreases By 36.3%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VS

Versus Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,318. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 204.20% and a negative net margin of 7,480.35%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.