Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Increases By 68.5%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UBND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 30,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,946,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 741,470 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.