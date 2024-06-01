Short Interest in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Declines By 20.0%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 11,280,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of YETI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $2,397,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $8,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 187,720 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

YETI Trading Up 2.4 %

YETI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,204. YETI has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

