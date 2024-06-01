Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Up 8.2%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79. 302,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 499,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $21,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 4,728.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 75,482.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

