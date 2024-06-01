Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SMNEY stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $29.19.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

