Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silex Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Silex Systems stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877. Silex Systems has a one year low of C$9.55 and a one year high of C$22.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.81.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

