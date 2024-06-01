Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Director Sells C$20,168.00 in Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Wahl sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$20,168.00.

Sebastian Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silver X Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 26,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

Silver X Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CVE:AGX opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.31. Silver X Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining ( CVE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.92 million for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0144254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.