Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in May

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.02 on Friday. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.