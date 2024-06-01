Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in May

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.02 on Friday. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.
