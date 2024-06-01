SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
