SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

About SITE Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 10.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

