SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu Sells 1,333 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 1,333 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $169,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $121.82 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

