SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu Sells 1,333 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 1,333 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $169,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SITM opened at $121.82 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
